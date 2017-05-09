Drubahadur must publicly account for his GCB Stewardship

(Letter to the Sports Editor)

… Who holds the Berbice Cricket Board shares in Guyana Cricket Inc.?

DRUBAHADUR’S recent public announcement of his resignation as President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) emphasises the magnitude of the ongoing crisis in this failed cricket administration.

The number of previous resignations has effectively reduced the illegal GCB Executive to a veritable one-man show. During his tenure Drubahadur seemed powerless, without authority, but was expected to act the part. On his first appearance within the cricket administration, he was appointed Asst Secretary at the illegally-held 2011 Elections of the GCB.

In 2013 when elections were again due, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) did not attend and the Demerara Cricket Board Executives/officials were all under injunction; yet by some unknown mechanism he was promoted to the prestigious office of President of the GCB.

As a professional accountant but with limited knowledge and experience in cricket administration, Drubahadur had placed himself at a terrible disadvantage thereby making his duties more ceremonial than executive. After all, he who pays the piper calls the tune. It certainly is not good enough for Drubahadur to just resign without properly accounting for his six (6) years stewardship by saying that he cannot precisely recall when he resigned and that his record speaks for itself. What record?

Now, the Guyana Cricket Board’s constitution clearly states that the President of the GCB is the first choice to represent Guyana on the Directorship of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). Chetram Singh during his twenty-odd years enjoyed that privilege as did Ramsey Ali in his brief sojourn.

Yet during Drubahadur’s purported tenure, Anand Sanasie and Anand Kalludeen were the two persons questionably selected to serve on the WICB Executive Body. Kalludeen of course never played nor administered cricket at any level before this surprising appointment to the GCB Executive and more so as Guyana’s representative to the WICB.

Also, since the 2011 elections were illegally held basically for want of a quorum and the 2013 elections for the same reason was illegal (due to the non-attendance of the Berbice Cricket Board and the Demerara Cricket Board) and there has been no elections held in 2015 or 2017 (since the Cricket Administration Act 2014) Drubahadur must now tell the public:

1. How, where, when and who voted for his election to the presidency of the GCB.

2. Definitively when he resigned from the GCB and the real reason for so doing, especially since he seems so vague on this issue approximately two (2) months after it was supposed to have occurred.

3. In clear terms what were his major contributions (lows and highs) during his term of office.

4. What legal mechanism was utilised to transfer all the assets (conservatively valued at $2.5 billion) to the privately-owned group named Cricket Guyana Inc. Company No 6850, formerly named D.E.B Essentials Organisation Inc. Also, Drubahadur must explain who is holding the Berbice Cricket Board’s shares since the incorporation document shows that shares for the Essequibo Cricket Board are held in the name of Fizul Bacchus and for the Demerara Board in the name of Raj Singh.

5. By what legal authority were Mr Chetram Singh and Mr Lionel Jaikarran empowered to effect such a transfer of the GCB assets to a private body.

It is indeed sad, even sinful for our cricket to be relegated to this pitiful state, more so with the Essequibo Board president Fizul Bacchus, now the president of the GCB, things could get only worse. Just look at the state of Essequibo cricket! When one considers that the Essequibo Cricket Board has been the mainstay, the backbone of all the illegalities that have kept the so-called GCB in office and the state of their cricket is in shatters, and virtual disarray, there must be some sinister reason why that Board is still supporting the GCB.

The fact that the current GCB is illegal and in violation of the Cricket Administration Act (which both Drubahadur and the erstwhile GCB Secretary claim they support) is extremely subversive to the Berbice Cricket Board, the Georgetown Cricket Association and the East Coast Cricket Board.

he GCB has deliberately ostracised the Upper Demerara Cricket Association where immense talent exists. One is therefore left to ponder as to the delay by our Government in resolving the cricket crisis and bringing order, transparency and accountability as provided for in the Guyana Cricket Administration Act

Mr President, Mr Attorney General, Minister of Sport, the entire Government, the Opposition, the media and the public in general must act now; act decisively to resolve the illegality that prevails. It is our collective responsibility to our great national game failing which things will get only worse.