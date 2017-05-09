Crabwood Creek woman dies from self-inflicted stab wound

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 55-year-old housewife, Chanmoney Charlie known as “Peelo” of Grant 1803 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, which occurred at about 09:00hrs on Monday at her home.
A police release detailed that the woman had told relatives that she stabbed herself with a knife to her lower abdomen on May 6 and prior to her death, she was treated twice at a Corentyne Hospital and sent home.
However, her 64-year- old husband is in custody assisting with the investigation. The body is presently at the Skeldon Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.