CoI recommends punishment for delinquent REDOs

THE Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the operation of the national education system has recommended the introduction of a disciplinary system for Regional Education Officers (REOs) who fail to function properly in the management and operation of regional education.

This was stated by Chairman Ed Caesar, when he handed over the COI’s preliminary report to Education Minister, Rupert Roopnaraine recently. Caesar indicated that a serious review is needed pertaining to the allocation of REOs, and the establishment of sanctions, while a review is also necessary to improve collaboration between regional education departments and the Regional Democratic Committees (RDC) of designated regions.

Caesar explained that since the 1980s when the education system was decentralized to delegate powers to newly established authorities called REOs, the system has basically remained that same leading to a number of current issues.

“We have discovered that there seems to be a disconnect somewhere where people explained that some REOs do not seem to understand their responsibilities,” Caesar posited.

He explained that despite intense efforts by the ministry’s administration to ensure REOs understand their functions, many of them continue to fail the regions. This is because there is no disciplinary action to address officers’ inefficiencies.

“Unless there is in place a system of sanctions where people who are not performing are either removed or disciplined, we will continue down this same road until our great grandchildren become education officers,” Caesar charged.

The chairman said that the Commission is suggesting the “reorientation of REOs in the region.” He said this new orientation must now involve the officers giving some kind of commitment where, “…they end up signing to some kind of contract or something to say that they understand their responsibilities…” and are liable to sanctions if it is found that they have not been performing adequately.

Caesar said that COI members are also suggesting the review of the criteria used in allocating education officers to the regions. He said a lot has happened since the 1980s when the system decentralisation and the criteria established, but the same number of Regional Education Officers exists on the substantive list of registered officers. The COI chairman opined that there needs to be a closer examination of the needs of each region and then the allocation of officers to ensure proper supervision is done.

The chairman said the report has suggested the update of desk manuals for REOs, and the obligation of the education ministry to ensure that they read and understand their responsibilities and functions according to the manuals.

Outside of this, Caesar said that the ministry must ensure that the relationship between the regional administration and education department in every region is enhanced. It was suggested that the RDCs establish education committees, so that a structure is established to allow the education committee of the RDC to relate back to the region’s education department.

In that way, enough information will be shared between both agencies to allow the regional chairman, the mouthpiece of that location, to effectively relate the education needs of the particular location. Caesar opined that regular meetings and other interactions should be held between the two entities as they both work toward the development of the region’s education structure.

The CoI Chairman also believes that the need exist to enhance the relationship between regional officers and their teachers, to specifically encourage their creativity, while empowering them. ‘Too many persons in the region and during consultations, complained that they can only do (in the classroom) what has been demanded and directed by the officers. But they (teachers) can see things to adjust and adapt to suit a particular situation…” Caesar said. He noted however that the teachers fear being sanctioned for expressing their creativity.