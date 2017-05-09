Canal 6 cart off 11th annual Sash Sawh memorial dominoes

CANAL 6 emerged winners of the 11th annual Satyadeow ‘Sash’ Sawh memorial dominoes tournament, played last Friday (Arrival Day) at Ernest Shop, Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara.

The tournament, organised and sponsored by Sash Secretariat, saw the eventual champions mark 79 games to win easily from International Six with 70 and the hosts who trailed on 62.

Apart from the first sitting when Canal 6 trailed International Six by three games, they took command and were only really challenged in the fifth which ended with both teams on 63 games.

However, the eventual winners tallied 16 games in a brilliant final sitting which saw International Six manage a mere seven while Sash Secretariat were never in contention.

Skipper Avinash Persaud led from the front for Canal 6 with the maximum 18 games and received admirable support from Ramroop Sukhai (16), Basdeo Persaud (14) and Surin Sukhai (13).

Claude Stuart was the International Six top player with 14 games while Intikhab Alli, who played through, marked 13 in his first three sittings and 12 in the other three.

Govil Persaud was outstanding for Sash Secretariat with 15 games but saw two of his teammates, Kunal Persaud and Ameer Kham go down lovers’ lane.

The winning and first runner-up trophies plus prizes for the three top players in each team were sponsored by Sash Secretariat while the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy was added, compliments of Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall.

The three top players were Avinash Persaud of Canal 6, Claude Stuart of International 6 and Govil Persaud of Sash Secretariat. Avinash also copped the MVP prize.

Sawh, a former Minister of Fisheries, Crops and Livestock, died under tragic circumstances on April 22, 2006 and a minute’s silence was observed for his passing, prior to the commencement of the tournament.

Among those responsible for the staging of the tournament are United States-based Guyanese Mark Dookhan, who served as driver to the late minister, Sahadeo Mahabali, Vishnu Persaud and Indra Jagmohan.

The organisers would also like to take the opportunity to express sincere thanks to the proprietor of Ernest Shop for allowing the venue to host the tournaments over the years.