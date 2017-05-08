Youths charged with murder of student

TWO young men appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, charged with the murder of 16-year old Brian Charles Yearwood, who was fatally stabbed during a school concert at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on April 29, 2017.

Shannon Cox, 20, of Kaneville, EBD and 17-year-old, Andy Peters were jointly charged with the indictable offence. The duo stood in the prisoner’s dock with both hands and feet shackled as they remained calm when the murder charge was read.

They did not have legal representation and were remanded to prison until May 22, 2017. The Chief Magistrate also ordered that Cox and Peters be placed under the supervision of a probation officer for counselling.

On the day in question, Yearwood was attending a school concert when he was stabbed to his chest, allegedly by the 17-year-old. The teen was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre but was pronounced dead on arrival. The police recovered a knife at the home of the 20-year-old suspect.

Yearwood’s relatives were also present in court during the hearing; his mother remains traumatized from the loss of her son while his brother, Ryan Williams wants the duo to be punished.