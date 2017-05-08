Wanted man chopped to death in Uitvlugt

THE police are investigating the murder of a known felon who was wanted by the law in connection with several robberies.

Dead is Clinton Walks, known as “Bongo,” 36, of Lot 3 Bus Shed Street, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

Police say that the man was found with what looked like multiple chop wounds to his back, left ear and abdomen around 07:00hrs on Sunday on the Uitvlugt Access Road.

Walks, who was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment in 2015 for Break and Enter and Larceny, was wanted in relation to several reports of similar offences, as well as for Simple Larceny committed in Uitvlugt, the police stated.

The body is currently at the Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.

Residents in the area say he had had many brushes with the law, and may have met his end because he had broken into one property too many. “The man was a pest,” one resident said.

His father, Mr George Hunt, said he would not swear for his son, since he lived in the same yard by himself in a separate building.

But he was “a hustler”, the elder Hunt said of his late son, adding that although he lived alone and had regular brushes with the law, he was a father of three.

Other relatives said that “Bongo” was a law onto himself, and did not have a close relationship with family.

His sister, Julia Hall, is of the belief that her brother was attacked and killed at another location before being dumped in the street where he lived.