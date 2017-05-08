Settling Star wins feature race at RSTC

DESPITE the soggy state of the Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC) race track, Settling Star proved her worth to win the feature D3 and Lower event on Sunday when the club staged its six-race `Photo Finish’ race meet at its facility, Arima Park, West Coast Berbice.
The 1400m race saw Just call me Boss, It’s my Choice and Brace Sky take up the other top spots.
Red Rocket won the H3 and Lower and Four-year-non-earners for 2017 event from Big Man Boss and Quite Dancer.
The race for J2 and K and Lower animals saw Red Jet take pole position from De Rocket, Confusion and Ready to Romance.
In the race for G1 and Lower animals, It’s my Choice won ahead of Campador. The Three-years-old and I and Lower saw Red Jet win ahead of Seven Dust, Party Time and Miss Olympic., while Irish Boy, Lucky Lucky and Jack and Ali finished in that order in the Cow Race.
The day’s event was described as a huge success by coordinator Fazal Habibulla, despite the current rainy season.