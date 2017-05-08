Mining issues, ‘soap opera’ nurses, bribes

— Broomes commits to addressing complaints of Number 8 Village residents

NUMBER 8 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) residents on Sunday highlighted a plethora of problems affecting the advancement of their community to Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes.

Minister Broomes visited the community as part of a Government outreach to hear from the people some of the issues affecting them. At a meeting held at the Number 8 Secondary School, residents complained about what they believe to be interference in the process of them obtaining lands to mine.

According to Kester Wade, president of the Berbice Mining Syndicate, which has 200 members, the residents who hail from several villages, formed themselves into syndicates with the hope of being able to work.

Wade explained that the body has submitted application for land to mine at Parish Peak, Upper Berbice and is awaiting the processing, but has information which suggests that a former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and others associated with a forestry company are attempting to prevent the group from getting access to the land, which is deemed mineral-rich.

“Minister, two persons are attempting to block it [permission to mine],” said Wade, who noted that the matter is one of “bread and butter.”

He argued that those in the syndicate have mining experience and about 20 have dredges and are ready to work, once the location is approved by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) Land Management Committee.

In April, the National Mining Syndicate, a body representing the interests of all syndicates, responded to the Ministry of Natural Resources claim that the Parish Peak area located in the Upper Berbice area is restricted for mining.

In a statement to the media, the National Mining Syndicate said the body was informed by Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, that there are environmental and forest certification considerations that have to be assessed before any decision can be made about accessing the area for mining purposes.

“The minister informed that in the interim, the area will remain off-limits,” the statement issued by the ministry stated.

However, the National Mining Syndicate said there are over 90 active mining properties operating in the Parish Peak area, and moreover, the GGMC has full oversight of these operations.

“We find it disheartening to say the least that the Ministry of Natural Resources would in one breath say to the public that the area is ‘off-limits’ knowing fully well that mining continues to occur in the area. The past five years (perhaps longer), has seen active and unrestricted mining in the Parish Peak area,” the statement said.

STRUGGLING

Meanwhile, Wade was backed up by his Vice-President Lloyd Moore, who made it clear that there must be equity in the system. He posited that those who have formed themselves into the syndicates are struggling and are doing everything to ensure that they are successful to obtain land to work.

“How could two persons… if the allegations are true… could you allow two persons to prevent 1000 persons from living? I think the Government should look at this very seriously. Any person or two persons that have means and are preventing persons that can hardly survive and don’t even have a job… something is really wrong.”

Meanwhile, Leon McKenzie, a miner for many years explained his plight. He told a room of about 30 residents that his dredge has been parked for a number of years, because he cannot get land to work. McKenzie noted that he has lost nearly $10M as a result of his inability to work his dredge.

“…The President has to see his people have bread and butter,” the frustrated man stated.

In response, Minister Broomes, who was a miner all her life, committed to enquiring about the situation, but noted that she is aware that the Berbice Syndicate has applied for land located in an area which has high interest.

GOOD LIFE FOR ALL

“I am a minister of Government for all Guyanese, I don’t care which religion, or creed. The good life is for all. I don’t know about the two-men army. I will find out, but I was informed that the area the Berbice people applied for is an area of high interest,” Broomes stated.

Additionally, Mohamed Deenisahack known as “Tall Boy,” a poultry and cattle farmer, expressed frustration at the fact that he is purchasing chicken from Bounty Farm and Fung-A-Fat’s Hatchery, but by the time the chickens reach six weeks they are dying.

“…Minister every time you buy the chicken they are dying… I complained to Bounty Farm, I carry back the chicken at six weeks because they are not growing but they said nah them business,” said Deenisahack.

He called for veterinarians to work round-the-clock, as persons with animals must be able to access care for their animals when in need. He explained that on many occasions when his animals are sick, he would contact the veterinarians only to be told that they are not working.

“This vet, don’t work weekend. I have 40-50 sheep and I called them on weekends and they say they aren’t working. When they finally arrive the animal died—they say Government nah pay them to work on weekends.”

Meanwhile, another sore issue for residents is what appears to be the disregard for property by schoolchildren. Cleaners of the Number 8 Secondary School complained of being forced to perform chores outside of their contracts and with limited resources.

According to one cleaner who identified herself as Marsha, cleaners are not given enough detergent to properly sanitise the premises.

NOT ENOUGH

“Whenever we ask her [head teacher] for bleach and soap powder…she says the ministry hasn’t given her supplies and the half bottle of bleach and harpic to clean the entire school got to do.”

The woman said she and another cleaner are forced to lift a huge and heavy garbage bin to dispose of the garbage, resulting in both of them being injured.

Another cleaner complained of exposed wires in and around the school compound and the constant destruction of furniture and washroom facilities there.

“We have an issue throughout the region, where the students are deliberately breaking the lights off…breaking the pipes etc. almost every day we are getting emergency calls about the schools.

“We are hoping that some aspect as it relates to the PTA, work with parents and children, to better care facilities and infrastructure,” said Deputy Regional Education Officer Singh, who noted that the regional engineer will be addressing the issue of exposed wires.

SOAP OPERAS

Meanwhile, a rural sergeant of the Rosignol-De Edward area called on Government to look into the operations of that community’s health centre, where he alleged that nurses stop working at 14:30hrs to watch Indian soap operas.

He also alleged that law-enforcement officers of the Rosignol-De Edward Village oftentime encourage him to take bribes from wrongdoers.

“When you carry the people there, they suggest you take bribe…,” said the sergeant, who committed to penning all of his complaints to Minister Broomes.

Other issues raised by the residents include the increase in rent for land and the charge for drainage and irrigation, the lack of telephone lines in the community and limited opportunity for youths.

Minister Broomes committed to ensuring that all concerns raised at the meeting would be addressed by the relevant ministries. She said her Government is committed to ensuring that all citizens benefit from ‘the good life’.

According to the minister, Government is continually assessing itself to ensure it fulfils all promises made to citizens. She said community involvement is critical and noted that her Government is “serious about business… we have an opportunity now to make a difference”.

“What we have inherited here as a Government is not a walk in the park,” she said, as she told farmers that while she understands the hardship they are facing, there are many persons who are evading the tax system, which presents a problem. We have to take responsibility ourselves, if we are serious about moving Guyana forward and leaving a legacy for our children.”