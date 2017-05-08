Lindener killed in boat accident

A 36-year-old man from Linden was killed in a boat accident in the Mazaruni River in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni district on Saturday. The dead man has been identified as Orson Gishard of Wismar, Linden.

Three persons survived the ordeal.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Ravindradat Budhram, told the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday that the accident occurred about 18:30hrs on Saturday in the vicinity of the Kaburi rapids in the Mazaruni River.

The reports indicate that the boat, carrying four persons, capsized while negotiating the rocks in the Kaburi rapids. It is suspected that Gishard drowned during the ordeal. The three other persons who were in the boat however swam to safety.

According to the Commander of ‘F’ Division, Gishard’s body was retrieved late Saturday night.

On his Facebook Page, Gishard’s family and friends expressed disbelief and sadness at his passing, while reflecting on the good times shared with him. One of his cousins wrote: “My Orson, what can I say cousin other than I love you. You are always the one in difficult times that brings peace & joy back to the forefront. The voice of reason in every situation, never judging, never failing to be a source of strength. You are my vault, the person who answers the phone at 2am & listens to all the crazy [things] then inspires beyond belief when one would think there’s no hope.”