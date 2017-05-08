Guyana’s Wong to participate at Continental TT tourney this weekend … GTTA maps out Youth Olympic Games qualification plans

JUNIOR table tennis player, Miguel Wong, is scheduled to leave Guyana for the Dominican Republic, later this week to participate in the May 12-14 Latin American tournament, as he begins preparations to qualify for next year’s Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Wong’s participation at this YOG Latin American Qualification Tournament is part of the Guyana Table Tennis Association’s deliberate plan to see Wong either qualify for the YOG or at least garner a Universality Place to participate as an unqualified athlete.

In a press release yesterday, the GTTA informed that they had already submitted Wong’s name to the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), to notify of his selection as a YOG prospect.

“Miguel is a talented, disciplined athlete; one who the association feels has a long term future in the sport and the potential to reach higher levels if given the correct nurturing support and exposure,” a press release from the GTTA conveyed.

“His exposure to this event will truly augment his development, (and) his international ranking, which would assist Guyana’s chances of doing well in future engagements and so this would represent a long-term investment in one of our brighter prospect for the future.”

GTTA noted that while Wong was not the only prospect they were eyeing, there could be only one nominee, saying that Nickolus Romain has also been showing potential worth investing in.

Wong’s participation is just the beginning of the plans that the GTTA hopes to see in his development. Wong will be a representative team member at the II South American Youth Games scheduled for September 2017, as well as the Pan American Junior and Cadet Games qualifier.

The GTTA is also hoping to have Wong participate at other events on the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) junior circuit. Participating in more events on the ITTF junior circuit will also increase the 16-year-old’s chances of selection to the ITTF ‘With the Future in Mind’ Road to Buenos Aires Olympic Solidarity Athlete Scholarships, which offers “high-level training to a limited number of young, talented athletes, who have a strong potential and who have already demonstrated a good standard”.

Hence, even if Wong does not qualify at this weekend’s tournament he will have other opportunities on the road to qualification for the YOG.

However, attendance at this weekend’s continental tournament is compulsory.