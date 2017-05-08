GCB launches fourth edition of `The Guyana Cricketer’ magazine

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) officially launched the fourth edition of their magazine, appropriately named ‘The Guyana Cricketer’ yesterday.

The ceremony was done in the GCB’s boardroom in the presence GCB executives and media practitioners.

The 74-page full-coloured book captures the 2016 year of activities of both GCB arranged domestic and West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) regional tournaments. It features the inputs of key personnel in the stakeholders’ realm and provides insights to other integral cricket-related matters.

The magazine also features a Foreword from president of the WICB, Dave Cameron, who outlined that the GCB continues to play a significant role in the development and growth of West Indies Cricket.

During his remarks GCB secretary Anand Sanasie said Cameron’s commendation is highly appreciated by the GCB.

Sanasie further mentioned that the GCB continues to examine ways in providing the Guyanese cricketers with the necessary structures that will aid in the players’ professional career.

“As you may be aware, the Guyana PCL contracted players as well as the academy players, all train four days per week in a system geared to assist in the development of their individual and team needs.”

In fact, when one examines the PCL franchise-approaches to cricket development by involved territories in the West Indies, it is obvious that Guyana is leading the way in terms of professionalism to organisations, implementation of proposed plans, training and performance.

Performance needed no explanation, with Guyana having won all three WICB Regional four-day Professional Cricket Leagues to have been played so far. As such, Mr Cameron’s statement is accepted and well deserved,” Sanasie revealed.

The magazine features messages from Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, and Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry.

Those messages, according to Sanasie gives the GCB much pleasure, since it’s an indication of the government’s willingness to commit to the promotion of cricket, not just as a sport, but as a marketing tool for Guyana’s tourism market – a positive step for the imagine of cricket in Guyana.

Acting president of the GCB, Fizul Bacchus, expressed joy with the fourth edition of the magazine stating that is was his hope that in the years to come the other issues will continue to grow from strength to strength.

The magazine is free, and according to Sanasie, the magazine is distributed in each of the cricketing territories in the region.