Four new faces in Windies Women’s World Cup squad

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Selectors have included four newcomers in the West Indies 15-man squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup starting next month in England.
Teenaged Trinidadians Reniece Boyce and Felicia Walters, along with Quiana Joseph and Akeira Peters, will join an otherwise experienced unit for the June 24 to July 25 campaign.
Stafanie Taylor will lead the squad again.
SQUAD – Stafanie Taylor (captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce, Shamilia Connell, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Quiana Joseph, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman, Felicia Walters.