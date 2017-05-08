BCB selects strong Under-19 team

AFTER a series of training sessions, the Berbice Cricket Board has named its 14-man squad to compete in the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company Under-19 cricket competitions, scheduled to start on May 17.

Chairman of junior selectors Leslie Solomon, indicated through a press release that he is pleased at the level of commitment displayed by the players’ throughput the training sessions, and is optimistic that the team can win both the 50-over and three-day formats this year.

Acting president of the Berbice Cricket Board, Dhieranidranauth Somwaru, told the players after their practice session on Sunday to continue the hard work, as they aim to make the national squad.

He is optimistic that with the approach of the new administration, Berbice cricket at all levels will continue to rise.

“The coaches are working hard, and beyond the call of duty, at all levels to ensure that the junior players are prepared and ready for the challenges ahead,” Somwaru said.

The team will continue to be trained at the Port Mourant Community Centre.

The full team reads: Adrian Sukwah, Steve Deonarine, Matthew Hardyal, Daniel Samaroo, Emmanuel Seecharran, Sylus Tyndall, Raymond Vanker ic, Deon Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Sasenarine Sukhoo, Javid Karim, Karan Arjpaul, Keith Simpson and Veramootoo Senwasane.

The reserves players are: Ezekiel Kempadoo, Joshua Harrichand, Zameer Inshaan Nazeer, Antonio February, Trevon Caesar, Junior Williams and Kris Ramnarine.