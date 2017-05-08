Ambassador Nylander concludes second visit to Guyana

AMBASSADOR Dag Nylander, the personal representative appointed by Secretary- General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres in the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela has paid his second visit to Guyana.

Mr Guterres was here during May 5-6. Ambassador Nylander met with a team headed by Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, which included officials and advisers of the Ministry and representative of the Opposition Leader, Gail Teixeira.

The discussions focused on the mandate of Ambassador Nylander in this final year of the “good offices” process authorised by the Secretary-General of the United Nations with a “strengthened mandate of mediation.”

The secretary-general had outlined in his decision that “if by the end of 2017, the secretary-general concludes that significant progress has not been made toward arriving at a full agreement for the solution of the controversy, he will choose the International Court of Justice as the next means of settlement,” unless Guyana and Venezuela “jointly request that he refrain from doing so.”

Guyana has committed its full support to giving this final year of the “good offices” process the best opportunity of success, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.