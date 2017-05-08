3 years jail for Pork-knocker guilty of growing ‘ganja’

A PORK-Knocker was sentenced to three years imprisonment by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday for cultivating marijuana.

Leon Gibson, 47, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown admitted that on May 4, 2017 at 3 Mile Lethem, Mabura trail, he cultivated the prohibited plant. The unrepresented man pleaded with the Magistrate for leniency as he stated that he is the father of a minor.

“See the things that going on in the streets, I don’t want to get into no trouble so I went far, far away and do my thing,” Gibson told the court.

Police Prosecutor, Alwyn Moore told the court that on the day in question, police acted on a tip and visited the trail at approximately 11:30hrs, where they observed Gibson with a spray can, tendering to his prohibited plants.

Over 300 of marijuana plants, ranging from six feet were destroyed by the officers. The accused was arrested and under caution, told the ranks that he would normally cultivate the illegal plant.

The Chief Magistrate considered Gibson’s early guilty plea and imposed the three years sentence and a fine of $15,000.