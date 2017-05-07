Sarah says lives must be saved for better tomorrow

Sarah Jakaran is an eighteen-year-old aspiring entrepreneur and one of several vying for the title of Ms. India Guyana 2017

The number nine delegate, who holds the platform of Preventing suicide among vulnerable Teens in Guyana was born and raised in Guyana and has described herself as warm-hearted, bold and independent.

According to her, the chosen platform, “Brings great emotion to me and I believe that suicide should stop. Lives must be saved for a better tomorrow.”

She added, “I am in this pageant to raise my voice and let it be heard. My goal is to reach the minds of persons that wish to end their lives and to help save those lives; to let people see that there is always a tomorrow and that their lives do matter.”

She is sponsored by Rajkaran & Sons’ Auto Body, Anjees, Survival supermarket, Chris Auto Store, Najab’s trading and Mr. John.

Take a risk, open a new book and turn the page to a new Journey is the quote by which she lives her life and encourages others.