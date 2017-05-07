Headed for the ‘big league ’

— Child prodigy to launch maiden collection at major regional fashion, lifestyle weekend

AT THE beginning of 2017, Sapphire Autumn Rose became an item on the celebrity watchlist

when her life and work were highlighted in the Sunday Chronicle.

She has since gone on to launch her Online fashion store, and within months her career shot even higher, with showings on major international catwalks, US television and radio interviews and international celebrity kids awards nominations.

As her life undergoes change, so too is she trying to change, one child at a time, with funds from her ‘Heart full of Dreams’ project to make life beautiful for orphans around the world.

“D’Obvious Rose”, one of the newest names at the international Summer Sizzle Fashion and Lifestyle Weekend in the British Virgin Islands, will release its first full line of 15 pieces, a resort collection of garments for children, ranging from dresses, to shorts and other apparel.

The collection is expected to stand out among big-name designs, as she will be one of the youngest designers on the international catwalk at the Summer Sizzle show, set to create a fashion kaleidoscope in the British Virgin Islands from July 19 to 24.

NO SWEAT!

But for Sapphire Autumn Rose, the nine-year-old daughter of fashion icons, Michelle Cole and the late Trevor Rose, meeting the deadline will be no sweat, since the event is slated for the summer school break, and will not affect her schooling.

As a matter of fact, her pieces are already packed and ready for the occasion, as she and her younger sister, Zephyra Summer, worked tirelessly together to build the historic collection.

Already in good company with fashion personalities the likes of her mom and the internationally acclaimed Roger Gary and Paulette Cleghorn, Head Designer and Creative Director at Designer Loft Productions, Sapphire Autumn has her sight set on the stars.

Her showing at ‘Summer Sizzle BVI’ will be her first international showcase.

According to summersizzlebvi.com, the event is set to transform the BVI into “a fashion mecca” with the “Global Glamour” Runway Show and BVI “Swim Show” showcasing the work of talented emerging and international designers.

“Our mission is to collectively provide and produce the most exciting fashion weekend, in an effort to attract and showcase the hottest designers each season,” Summer Sizzle says on its website.

And even as Sapphire Autumn recognises her dream of becoming a famous designer and inspires other children to live their dream, her potential has already been recognised internationally in the United States of America.

The Kiddiepreneur.org has selected her to be honoured at the Celebrity Entertainment Business Award on June 11, 2017 in New Jersey.

According to kiddiepreneur.org, the KiddiePreneur Brand Inc. encourages the building of youth entrepreneurship skills and community advocacy internationally.

“Throwg empowering, educating, giving, rewarding and providing celebrity networking opportunities to young entrepreneurs,” the organisation says, “we are raising funds and promoting awareness about early entrepreneurship, as well as the importance of giving through our homelessness outreach program so that youth can make a difference in the world.”

Sapphire Autumn has also appeared recently on the American television show, ‘Conversations with Selwin (CWS)’; was featured in guyanesegirlsrock.org; and a guest on 103.9 Radio New York.