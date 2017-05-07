4 minutes 4 change -Endeavours of the Agency

YOU may have seen the advertisement on television where two women are walking in the avenue discussing whether one of them should get involved and report her neighbour to the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) for mistreating her children. Or you might have heard a couple of radio ads. One where adults are urged to look out for the tell-tale signs of child abuse and another where parents are advised to think about changing their ‘parenting skills.’

All these and other public awareness materials are being produced by the CPA, Ministry of Social Protection, as part of its public awareness campaign. The aim is to sensitize the public about child-related issues and child abuse. The overall objective is to change the way the general public treats and views (children and) child abuse, which usually is without much concern or interest: And to help them understand the seriousness of abuse and the plight of the children who suffer as a result.

Without help these children may become dysfunctional adults with various life-long issues. They may end up abusing their own child or even conspiring with others in the abuse of their child,thereby continuing a vicious cycle. We, as a nation, need to help children heal and deal with the effects of abuse. Our ultimate goal must be to prevent child abuse all together.

In order to spur the public into action or even have them work alongside the CPA , it is imperative that the public are educated and made aware of the facts. This newspaper article ‘4 minutes 4 change’ is yet another strategy being used to put across the correct information to the masses. It takes only 4 minutes to read this article (or thereabout) and we hope to initiate some positive change in our readers, through the information we share.

Positive change is also the main focus behind the CPA’s training sessions currently being held in different parts of Guyana. In these sessions, parents can learn skills to help them improve their parenting capacity. With the correct information, education and guidance, parents can feel confident enough to try new methods of parenting. The programmes are tailored to suit the different communities in Guyana.

Part of the session addresses the issue of beating. It is widely accepted that parents beat children to initiate better behaviour or to correct them. But when we take a closer look at beating, it can be seen as a cultural practice that is usually inherited. If parents ‘acquired the knowledge’ of how to promote better behaviour in children and if they were able to use ‘effective communication skills,’ these two factors could bring about positive results in parenting, without having to inflict physical pain and anguish on a child. To find out whether there will be a training session in your area contact the CPA.

For children who may have experienced various aspects of abuse and/or who may have behavioural patterns that put them at risk, there are sessions such as the ‘Teen pregnancy prevention and empowerment programme’. These sessions are run weekly and in keeping with the agency’s mandate, provides counselling, while teaching life skills for teen clients who have been brought to the attention of the CPA through direct child abuse, ‘intake’ or referral.

Together with the Director of the CPA, child protection officers work ardently to build the capacity of the agency through the work that they do on a daily basis. It is not an easy job: it is the kind of work that always needs a supportive, helping hand, from the media, from celebrities, and from the ordinary ‘man in the street’ like you. So please join with us to build awareness and to spread the word about the hardships of those children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned. Look around you, think about it, and then answer this question: What can you do to help? By reading this article and learning about some of the work we do at the CPA and why, you have already made a start. Thank you.

You can ring the CPA on 227 4082 and if you are concerned about the welfare of a child call the CPA hotline on 227 0979 or email chilcaregy@gmail.com

A message from the Childcare and Protection Agency, Ministry of Social Protection