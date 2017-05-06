Four bandits captured after daring West Side robbery

-two on the run, get-away car crashes

Quick response and diligent work by ranks of ‘D’ Division resulted in the capture of four of six bandits, who executed an armed robbery on a shop located at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Friday.

The police also seized an illegal firearm and ammunition. According to a police report, at about 13:25 hrs, four males entered the business operated by a mother and daughter and pretended to be customers. Minutes after, two of the men whipped out firearms, relieved the victims of their valuables and fled the scene in a waiting Spacio Motor Car and discharged several rounds in the air.

The matter was reported and ranks promptly responded and intercepted the get-away car several villages east of Cornelia Ida, with only the driver who hails from ‘D’ Field Sophia. The driver disclosed that the bandits entered another vehicle driven by another accomplice, heading towards the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Observing that police ranks were in place at a “road block” at the Western end of the Harbour bridge, the car sped away into Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara and crashed into a concrete culvert. The driver, who hails from Section ‘K’ Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara was accidentally shot in his upper right arm by one of the bandits.

The bandits, desperate in getting across the Harbour Bridge, abandoned their injured accomplice and boarded separate vehicles destined for Georgetown. Two of them were nabbed at the Harbour Bridge; one who hails from Lamaha Park Georgetown with the unlicensed firearm and five rounds. The police noted that he has since admitted to the crime to shooting his accomplice, who was treated at the West Demerara Hospital and discharged.

Efforts are being made to have the other two suspects arrested. Both get-away cars have been seized and investigations are progress.