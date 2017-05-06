Five busted with gun, ammo, crowbar, wig & other items

Five men are in police custody after the motorcar which they were in, was intercepted by ranks on a mobile patrol at approximately 01: 30 hrs this morning in the village of Glasgow, East Bank Berbice.
The police conducted a search in the car and its five occupants during which an unlicensed pistol with 13 live rounds, a rope, a crowbar, a wig and other items were found.
The men are aged 33, 29, 27, 26 and 22 and are from Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, Angoys Avenue, Berbice, Pilot Street, New Amsterdam, Fort Ordnance, Berbice and Dazzle Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.