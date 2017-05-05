Woman held for not declaring $9M at CJIA

A 36–year–old South Ruimveldt, Georgetown resident was detained by ranks of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) after being found in possession of US$44,688. The sum amounts to approximately $GY9.2M.

A police release noted that the woman failed to declare the money on arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Thursday night. It was noted that she was aboard a St. Lucia flight at 20:00hrs.

Guyana’s exchange laws require someone to declare any currency in excess of US$10,000. Customs is empowered to seize only large sums of currency equivalent to more than US$10,000 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).