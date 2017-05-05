Taxi driver robbed of car in Eccles

A TAXI driver of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was robbed of his Toyota Spacio, HC 1179 and other valuables by two men, one armed with a hand-gun at Eccles Industrial Site, Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Thursday night.

The 59-year-old driver was also robbed of his passport, ID card, two cell phones and a bunch of keys at about 20:15hrs.

According to reports, the victim, who plies his trade at Stabroek Market in the vicinity of Demico House, was hired by a man to go to Eccles New Scheme to pick up some tools. When the driver stopped at the traffic light at Eccles, the suspect told him to drive down the Eccles Industrial Site Access Road and told him to stop in front a building with a high fence, which was under construction.

At this point, the taxi driver said, a second man quickly approached the car and pointed a handgun at him and ordered that he switch off the car’s engine. The bandit who posed as a passenger then used duct tape to tie up the driver; however the driver managed to free himself and escaped.

The bandits then drove away with his motor car in a western direction and fire one shot. Police are investigating.