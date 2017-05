A 36 – year – old South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, resident was detained by ranks of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) after being found in possession of US$44,688. The sum amounts to approximately $GY9.2M.

A police release noted that the woman failed to declare the money on arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Thursday night. It was noted that she was aboard a St. Lucia flight at 20:00hrs.