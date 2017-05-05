PPP pledges to remove scourge of racism in Guyana

The People’s Progressive Party has pledged to work to remove racism and racial discrimination from this land even as it extends warmest Arrivcal Day greetings “to all of our people who came to this land under the brutal indentured system of servitude in search of a better life, over one hundred and seventy years ago.”

In a message the PPP said each of the ethnic group that came brought with them a rich and unique heritage, history, culture, religion, customs and practices, which were later not only merged among themselves but also amalgamated with those of our Amerindian and African brothers and sisters to create an extraordinary Guyanese cultural, social and economic landscape.

“Over one hundred and seventy years later, one can easily identify the peculiar contributions of each of our people who came in almost every facet of national life in our country, in one form or another. The Chinese cuisine remains an irreplaceable part of our national diet. The entrepreneurial qualities of our Portuguese people continue to exhibit itself in vital areas of national commerce and industry. The contributions of the Indian immigrants, the largest group that came consists of a formidable part of so many aspects of national life, that it is impossible to imagine a Guyana without them.”

According to the party it is important to note, that the sugar industry that was so instrumental in bringing the Indentured Immigrants and African slaves to this land and that has been a major source of employment and contributor to the local economy for over three hundred years in our country, is now facing imminent closure within just two short years of this coalition Government

“The PPP takes this opportunity to renew its commitment to all of our people who came to this land to continue to struggle with them side by side, to overcome these challenges as well as preparing them for new challenges. In particular, we pledge to continue to work, indefatigably, to remove the scourge of racism and racial discrimination from this land; to forge ethnic, religious and class unity among all our people and to build a society governed by the rule of law and where the constitutional rights and freedom of our people are not only respected but are protected and advanced,” the message concluded.