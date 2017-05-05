Gov’t committed to Amerindian development — Harmon says only President has authority over land titles

EVEN as the National Toshaos Council (NTC) has demanded a revocation of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the lands belonging to Indigenous peoples and ancestors of African slaves, Minister of State Joseph Harmon has made it clear that only the President has the authority over land titles.

Harmon made this statement on Thursday following questions raised about the CoI into the lands. He said his administration views with concern the statement made by the NTC on Wednesday.

The NTC on Wednesday at a press conference complained of not being consulted on the CoI and said they were not involved in the drafting of the Terms of Reference (ToR) and as such, the CoI should be revoked.

“The toshaos’ statement is a matter of concern because we believe that all citizens of this country have a right to have their issues addressed at whatever levels it needs to be addressed. At the level of land, the authority for the issue of any land title is the President or any person so authorised by the President to issue titles,” said Harmon.

He noted that President David Granger has been listening to complaints from varying sects of society in relation to land matters, be it in Indigenous communities, or communities relative to ancestral lands. As a result of the volume of complaints, Harmon said the President decided to appoint a Commission to deal with the issues.

“The issue of Amerindian land titles would be dealt with by the Commission and is not mixed up with the ancestral lands, and they would deal with Amerindian land title issues. So I believe we need to have some more engagements with the parties so that they understand this more carefully.”

Harmon added that Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock, had gone into the Rupununi recently where there was a conference of toshaos and explained the role of the Commission in full details.

“The CoI is providing an opportunity to deal with issues in relation to Amerindian land titles, ancestral lands and any other land issues that came up…” the minister stated, while noting that in areas where there is no conflict in relation to Indigenous land titles, Minister Allicock’s recommendations would be made for titles to be granted and would not be considered in the CoI.

“…there is no absence of conflict in the Amerindian land titles, because every time there is an application for extension, it goes into another area and the only person under the laws that can make these adjustments is the President of this country.”

Harmon said his Government has committed to addressing the many land issues and will fulfil that commitment. He said the CoI is a step in that direction. The Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has filed a motion in the National Assembly which is to be debated on Monday.

“We will make it very clear that this Government has committed itself to working very closely with the peoples of Guyana, with the indigenous people and dealing with their aspirations in a very metallical way that this Government will continue to do so, and in the debate, we will point out all the things we have done since we came into office in relation to the development of our indigenous people and the prospects for a bright future for indigenous and all people of this country,” he assured.

NO DILUTION

The minister of state said emphatically that no attempt is being made by the Coalition Government to dilute any aspect of the Amerindian Act of 2006 or replace it with any intervention.

“Everywhere I go, people are talking about land and it is up to us to ensure that we have an equitable way of addressing these issues,” he said, adding that the CoI was the proper way to do it and represented a fulfilling of a commitment made by the President at the National Toshaos Conference in 2016.

“We will find a way to move forward in the interest of all,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs in a statement rejected outright the statements made by the NTC, which demanded that the Government revoke the CoI into the land issues or it will be faced with rejection at the 2020 polls.

UNFORTUNATE

“It is unfortunate that, an insignificant minority of agents of the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) have allowed themselves to become instruments of partisan political purpose.”

The ministry calls on the NTC Chairman Joel Fredericks to prove that the Government is violating the Amerindian Act as well as the UN Convention which speaks to Indigenous rights by the establishment of the CoI.

“If Mr Fredericks cannot do so by providing documentary or other compelling evidence, he must immediately withdraw this unfounded statement and apologise to His Excellency President Granger under whose hand the said CoI was established, using the relevant provisions of law.”

Additionally, the ministry said it takes umbrage to statements by the NTC’s Vice Chairman Lennox Shuman, who it is alleged has attempted to incite racial tension on a national scale.

“The ministry rejects out of hand these outrageous and grossly misleading utterances by the two most senior members of the NTC. The ministry condemns in the strongest terms, any irresponsible statement which seeks to divide the nation along ethnic or other lines.

“The ministry has made it clear that national unity is critical to nation-building and will not condone such behaviour.

“This type of vulgar, self-serving, political and narrow-minded posturing by persons who were elected to serve the indigenous peoples of Guyana speaks to a departure from the mandate given them by those who reposed trust and confidence in them as leaders. These two gentlemen must now come clean and choose between service to the indigenous peoples of Guyana and their personal political egos,” the ministry’s statement added.

Meanwhile, the African Cultural Development Association (ACDA) welcomed the move by the government to establish the CoI into lands here. The body said it had lobbied the former People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration “to remedy the forfeiture of lands bought by our ancestors.”

The body also called on the Indigenous community to unite and not fall prey to racism.

“ACDA calls on the First Nation Indians in Guyana to unite with African-Guyanese to bring land justice to its African-Guyanese family, to resist the retelling of lies and misinformation told to them by the Opposition and to say yes to land justice for all Peoples of Guyana.”

ACDA said it believes that all Guyanese must share justly in the country’s patrimony.

In 2008, former People’s National Congress Member of Parliament Deborah Backer had tabled a motion in the National Assembly to address this issue, but her motion was defeated by the PPP-dominated Parliament.