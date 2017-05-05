Elderly man killed in Amelia’s Ward crash

AN elderly man was on Friday evening killed when a sports car slammed into him on the Amelia’s Ward Public Road in Linden.

The vehicle,PVV 9182 was driven by Clint Henry, 35 years of 22 Toucan Drive,Amelia’s Ward, Linden. The accident occurred around 18:20 hrs, in the vicinity of Obama Drive, which is in proximity to the Amelia’s Ward Police Outpost. The man was identified as Michael Simon, 59 years, of Amelia’s Ward, Linden. He is suspected to be of unsound mind. According to police reports, the driver was proceeding east along the Amelia’s Ward public road when suddenly Simon crossed the road from north to south about 10 ft in the path of the sports car. The driver applied brakes and swerved to avoid a collision but unfortunately the pedestrian was hit by the left side front of the car. He was picked up by the said driver who rushed him to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver is in custody assisting with investigations.