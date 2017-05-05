cop shoots self dead

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Woman Special Constable Shendal George, 29, of Lima, Essequibo Coast, which occurred between 17:30-17:45hrs on Thursday at the Caricom Rice Mill located at Anna Regina.

Enquiries have revealed that the victim who was armed with a service revolver and six rounds was performing duties at the main gate (front) of the Caricom Rice Mill, left her post and was later discovered motionless in a toilet in the said compound with a suspected gunshot wound to her throat.

Her firearm, along with five live rounds and a spent shell, was found next to her. She was taken to the Suddie Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem .