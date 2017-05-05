Carvil Duncan case to resume Monday …Chancellor says still awaiting AG’s response

ATTORNEY General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams is yet to respond to acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards regarding allegations of disrespect to High Court Judge, Justice Franklin Holder.

Williams has maintained his innocence in the matter and has since said there is no need to apologise to Justice Holder. The judge had written a letter of complaint to the acting Chancellor, which also called for the AG to issue a public apology on the matter.

The issue had come to the fore when Attorney Anil Nandlall alleged that Williams had threatened to kill Justice Holder, causing the judge to walk off the bench during a court case involving Carvil Duncan. The AG had denied the allegation.

However, the judge in a complaint detailed the incident, which led to him walking off the bench without adjourning the case. He said the AG had questioned whether the judge recorded the correct answer from the witness he was cross-examining and according to Justice Holder, he told Williams that he took umbrage to his tone.

The judge said Williams responded by saying that the last person who told him what he should not say was a magistrate and he is now dead.

The judge wrote that the AG went on to say: “I could say what I want to say and however I want to say it, I have always been like that.” It was at this time that the judge walked off the bench.

Justice Holder described the utterances by Williams to be egregious and told the acting Chancellor that he wants a genuine and meaningful apology from Williams in open court.

Meanwhile, in a statement to the media on Thursday, Justice Cummings-Edwards said after an official report of the incident which occurred on March 23 was made to her office, a copy of Justice Holder’s letter of complaint was sent to Williams “for his information, guidance and any response.” “To date, Mr Williams SC has not directly responded to that letter,” the statement said.

The acting Chancellor said too that given the fact that Williams holds the executive positions of AG and Minister of Legal Affairs, a copy of Justice Holder’s letter was sent to the Head of State, purely as a matter of information and courtesy.

“No complaint was made to His Excellency,” the release added. The case is set for continuation on May 8 at 09:30hrs before Justice Holder.

Notices have been sent to all parties, the statement concluded.

However, on Thursday, Cabinet Secretary and Minister of State Joseph Harmon could not state whether President David Granger has responded to a letter received by the AG.

ACT AS NECESSARY

“No, I won’t be able to say whether the President responded, but I do know for a fact that the Attorney General has written His Excellency, but those are correspondences directly to His Excellency the President and in due course he will act as necessary,” said Harmon.

The President told reporters in March that he had requested that the Attorney General explain the allegations of disrespect and threats to Justice Franklin.

“I have asked for an explanation of the matters which were reported to me and when I have had that opportunity, I will respond to him and the Chancellor of the Judiciary, but I am very confident that the latter will be resolved,” President Granger had told reporters.

However, when asked whether he can state the next move relative to the matter, the Minister of State replied, “No, I won’t be able to say.”

Meanwhile, the AG had last month informed President Granger that Justice Franklin Holder’s allegations of contempt lacked merit. He said that he was not disrespectful, insulting or contemptuous at any time on the day in question.

In his argument, the Attorney General cited the Contempt of Court Act Chapter 5:05, and stated that there are provisions in the law for a judge presiding in a court to cite and punish persons for contempt.

Because Contempt of Court is a criminal offence, the Attorney General argued that Justice Holder was required under the Act to inform him of the offence committed before adjourning the matter on the same day; something he claims the judge failed to do.

He posited that Justice Holder could not lawfully almost two days later by letter purport to raise accusations of contempt against him. Additionally, Williams pointed to Article 144 (8) of the Constitution which requires a Judge to give notice to the Attorney-at-Law in court on any behaviour which is contemptuous, insulting, disrespectful and despicable in the face of the Court.

NO WARNING

“On a proper perusal of his letter of complaint, the Learned Judge purports to list seven instances which in his opinion amounted to contemptuous behaviour, yet in not one of them informed the Hon Attorney General he was close to committing contempt or warned him or in any manner giving him notice of misbehaviour, or charged him for contempt,” Williams told the President.

According to him, at the time the judge left the court, he was not accused of being in contempt, but it was only after Nandlall made several ‘scandalous’ utterances that a letter of complaint was filed.

“As a consequence, it is respectfully submitted that there is no foundation upon which Justice Holder could erect those serious allegations and sanctions he has proposed in his letter of complaint,” Minister Williams said.

The Attorney General however blamed Nandlall for being disruptive and disrespectful to the court, while Duncan and his confidential secretary were being cross-examined.

He recalled that on the approach to 12:00hrs, the learned judge indicated that he was about to adjourn for the day, noting that it was then he requested permission to ask a final question of the confidential secretary which was granted and asked.

“Upon the answer of ‘No,’ to the question the Hon AG went back to his seat and as he turned to face the court, he saw Justice Holder about to leave the Bench.

The Hon Attorney General inquired of Justice Holder “Ex Abundanti Cautela (out of abundant caution) if he could clarify whether the witness’s answer of ‘No’ was recorded.” Surprisingly, Justice Holder’s response was that, “Mr Williams you are not in control of my court,” he stated.

Reportedly in a conversational tone, Minister Williams said he agreed, while positing that it was Nandlall who had been seeking to do that the entire morning.

It was then that Justice Holder openly stated that he had taken umbrage to the question asked by the AG, which suggested that he as the Judge deliberately did not record the answer ‘YES’ earlier. But this was denied by the AG.

“To assure the learned judge, the Hon AG referred to a case years ago where a magistrate made a similar accusation when he was before him, claiming that when the Hon. AG said he never failed a subject at law school he understood he was saying that he the magistrate had failed subjects.

The AG said the magistrate cited him for contempt and since then he has been very careful with his submissions to the court, lest there be a recurrence. The AG then said incidentally, the magistrate is dead now, to let the learned judge know that he was not someone who is still in the system,” Minister Williams explained to the President, while assuring that he was not in contempt nor was he cautioned.

As such, he posited that there is no “substratum” to support an apology, contending that Justice Holder would be in breach of Section 12, if he seeks one after the rising of the court.

Additionally, he recommended that Justice Holder recuse himself from the Carvil Duncan case and send the matter back to the Chief Justice for re-assignment.

He opined too that the matter should be heard in a courtroom where there is a Voice Verbatim Digital Sound Recording System or any other contemporaneous recording to avoid the ‘last bastion of a lawyer’s servitude’ before the courts.