AG says Chancellor did not ask for his response

…but sent her two copies of it since April 19

ATTORNEY General and Minister of Legal Affairs,Basil Williams,on Friday disputed allegations that he failed to respond to Justice Franklyn Holder’s letter of complaint sent to him by Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary,Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards,releasing letters from the top judicial officer which showed no explicit request and which also showed him forwarding two copies of his response which was made public to the chancellor since April 19.

On Thursday, the acting Chancellor by way of a statement to the media said Williams did not respond to her letter on the matter,but Williams released the letter sent to him by the chancellor along with his response. A perusal of the letters show that Justice Cummings-Edwards did not request a response from him about the allegations leveled against him.

According to a March 24, 2017 letter to the AG, the Acting Chancellore said: “I forward herewith the attached letter from Mr. Justice Franklyn Holder. For your information. With best regards.” On the same day, Justice Cummings-Edwards wrote President David Granger on the matter.

In her correspondence to the President, she said, “I bring to your Excellency’s attention the caption “AG threatened Judge” on the online news “Citizens Report” and in the printed media (Kaieteur News). The reports are damaging to both the judiciary and bring the office of the Attorney General into disrepute.”

She said she was obliged to bring the matter to the President’s attention, the letter from Justice Holder and the “current state of affairs.”

“I have sent a copy of the report from Justice Franklyn Holder to the Honourable Attorney-General,” the letter concluded.

Meanwhile, on April 19, AG Williams responded to Justice Cummings-Edwards in writing and noted that “two copies of my response to Justice Holder’s letter of complaint, referred to His Excellency President Brigadier David Arthur Granger by your Honour.”

“I have also attached clippings of newspapers which were spawned by Mr Anil Nandlall’s putrid allegation against my unblemished character and the contents of Justice Holder’s letter of complaint,” the letter released by the AG stated.

On Thursday, the Acting Chancellor in a statement to the media announced that the Carvil Duncan case will continue on Monday while adding that the AG is yet to respond to a letter that she has sent to him.

She said after she received an official report of the incident which occurred on March 23, a copy of Justice Holder’s letter of complaint was sent to Williams “for his information, guidance and any response.”

“To date, Mr Williams SC has not directly responded to that letter,” the statement said.

The acting Chancellor said too that given the fact that Williams holds the executive positions of AG and Minister of Legal Affairs, a copy of Justice Holder’s letter was sent to the Head of State, purely as a matter of information and courtesy. “No complaint was made to His Excellency,” the release added.

Meanwhile, the AG has maintained his innocence in the matter and noted that Justice Holder’s allegations of contempt of court lack merit. He posited that he was not in any way disrespectful, insulting or contemptuous to Justice Holder.

In his response to President Granger who requested an explanation as to what transpired on the day in question, the AG cited Contempt of Court Act Chapter 5:05, and stated that there are provisions in the law for a judge presiding in a court to cite and punish persons for contempt.

Because Contempt of Court is a criminal offence, the Attorney General argued that Justice Holder was required under the Act to inform him of the offence committed before adjourning the matter on the same day; something he claims the judge failed to do.

He posited that Justice Holder could not lawfully almost two days later by letter purport to raise accusations of contempt against him. Additionally, Williams pointed to Article 144 (8) of the Constitution which requires a Judge to give notice to the Attorney-at-Law in court on any behaviour which is contemptuous, insulting, disrespectful and despicable in the face of the Court.