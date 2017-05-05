29 injured in minibus collision

By Clifford Stanley and Shirley Thomas

TWENTY-NINE persons including 14 nursery and primary school-aged children were injured in an accident involving three mini-buses on the West of Berbice Highway at Rising Sun Village Thursday morning.

The children and teachers involved in the accident are all pupils of the Treasures Primary Academy located at Golden Fleece, West Coast Berbice. They were being transported to school, located a mile west of the accident scene.

Of the 14 children, six were referred from the Mahaicony Hospital to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Among those treated and admitted at the GPHC are Malachi Duncan, five; Emanuel Devon Garrett, five; and Roniaya Glasgow, also five; and retired teacher, Blanche Mc Pherson, who was sitting at the front of the bus.

Emanuel suffered lacerations to the head and injuries to the back, while Roniaya Glasgow’s mother Temekah King, almost in a state of hysteria, related that her daughter suffered head injuries, laceration over the eye and severe injuries to both hands, which appear to have been badly cut or crushed.

A younger child (appearing to be of Day Care age, and whose name this newspaper was unable to ascertain, was taken to have an MRI or CT-scan done.

According to the grandmother of Malachi Duncan, who also lives in Berbice, her grandson had earlier joined the bus on his way to school when she received a message stating that the bus had crashed on its way.

“The news spread and around quickly and everybody was anxious to see their children and grandchildren, and when I got there, he was lying on the bed. I spoke with the doctor who said that the child sustained laceration to the head and bruises to the back and he would be transferred to Georgetown after having X-Ray done. But thank God he is fully conscious and recognises me,” she told the Guyana Chronicle.

“But when you go to Mahaicony Hospital, you should see the chaos deh man. Children too much and if you see de blood,” she painfully recalled.

The remaining 15 adults and eight children were treated for minor injuries but were kept at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital for an eight-hour period of observation before discharge.

Region Five Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ovid Morrison, who visited the hospital on hearing of the accident, said the nurses and medical staff did well in providing assistance to the victims, particularly given the overcrowding of the hospital by parents and relatives of the injured persons.

“The Regional Health Officer Dr Steven Cheefoon was there and I must say that the hospital staff did extremely well in treating the many injured persons in a professional manner, despite the distractions presented by scores of parents and relatives who turned up at the hospital in understandably extreme states of anxiety on hearing news of the accident,” he said.

According to eyewitness reports, the bus conveying children and teachers of the Treasures Primary Academy School was parked on the southern side of the road at the time.

A mini-bus travelling west attempted to overtake another bus travelling in the same direction, but came into contact with the front right side of the vehicle being over-taken.

The impact caused the overtaking minibus to topple onto its side. It then skidded and hit the parked school bus, causing it to also topple and skid off the parapet.

The scene was near chaotic as public-spirited persons desperately tried to free the children, who included toddlers and the adults trapped in the toppled buses.

They managed to safely get the victims out, many of whom were bleeding and crying aloud in pain. They were rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital.

The drivers of the three vehicles are assisting police with their investigation into the accident.