Timehri man arrested with 550 grams of ‘ganja’

Ramanand Latchman, 35, a labourer of HP26 Timehri, East Bank Demerara, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with possession of 550 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

According to a police report, about 14:00hrs the suspect was walking on the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, West Coast Demerara, with a haversack on his back and upon seeing a uniform policeman, he began to act in a suspicious manner which prompted the police to conduct a search and the illegal substance was found in the haversack.