Brothers charged with shooting at, robbing cop

TWO brothers of Middle Road, La Penitence were remanded to prison for allegedly discharging a loaded firearm at a policeman and robbing him of his gold jewelry.

Franklin Wilson, a 20-year-old mason and his 19-year-old brother, Darren Wilson, a fisherman, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that on March 12, 2017 at Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, they robbed Morris William of a gold band and chain valued $800,000.

It is further alleged that during the ordeal, the siblings discharged a loaded firearm at Williams with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm to him. Police prosecutor, Alwyn Moore told the court that the victim is a police officer who is also a licensed firearm holder.

Moore noted that during the robbery, there was an exchange of gunfire between Williams and his robbers, who dropped the gold chain and ran away.

The Prosecutor objected to the duo being released on bail, noting that they were positively identified by the complainant during an identification parade. They were remanded until May 11, 2017.