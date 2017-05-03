Pensioner found dead on EBD road

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Suresh Mangru, 70, of lot 35 Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

His body was discovered about 04:30hrs Wednesday morning on the western parapet of Garden of Eden Public Road, some 400 yards from his home. The body bore injuries to the head and right side ribs, consistent with that of a vehicular accident.

The body is currently at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination on Monday.

Relatives said Mangru used to live alone and was an alcoholic. His nephew would usually visit and leave food for him.