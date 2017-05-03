High Court trial for man who attempted to kill wife

AN ANNA Regina New Housing Scheme, Essequibo man was committed to stand trial in the High Court by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for the attempted murder of his wife.

Ishwar Heeralall, 39, called “Buckman” was informed by Magistrate Latchman on Wednesday that a Prima Facie case was made out against him for the indictable offence, which alleged that on July 31, 2016 at La Penitence Market, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Wanita Heeralall, with intent to commit murder.

During the preliminary inquiry, several police officers and civilians were called to testify by police prosecutor, Shalon Daniels.

Heeralall did not have legal representation but told the court that he acted in self-defense as he claimed that his wife had a knife in her bag and advanced towards him.

According to the man, on the day in question, he was at the La Penitence Market area with their son and had just bought a chopper when he saw his wife. The father of five pointed out that his son saw his mother and held onto her hand but she pulled away.

As a result he told her, “look how long that child ain’t see you and you pushing away his hand.” The man admitted that he and his wife had an argument and that she threatened him with the knife when he used the chopper to prevent the blows.

“I can’t tell if it [chopper] spin out my hand and chop her,” Heeralall told the court.

Heeralall remains on $600,000 bail and has to report to Criminal Investigations Department at the Ruimveldt Police Station fortnightly; he also has to lodge his passport at the court.

According to reports, Heeralall chopped his estranged wife with a chopper while she was shopping in the La Penitence Market.

Wanita Heeralall, 31, of Laing Avenue, Georgetown was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital with a fractured skull and several wounds about her body. Based on reports, Ishwar Heeralall came to the market and was walking around the area looking for her.

It was reported that he constantly harassed the woman and did not want to accept that she had moved on with her life.