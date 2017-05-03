Govt to tighten noose around ‘dangerous’ drivers

PERSONS charged with causing death by dangerous driving will now have their licence suspended until the case against them has been dismissed, Public Security Minister,Khemraj Ramjattan said.

He made the announcement at the launch of the National Road Safety Action Plan 2017-2019 at the Pegasus Hotel on Wednesday.

Ramjattan said he will be submitting to Parliament an amendment to the law for mandatory revocation if a person is found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

“I have started the process that if you’re charged with causing death by dangerous driving, we are now going to, under the section where the minister has the power to disqualify those charged during the period of awaiting their trial, these drivers will be suspended,” Ramjattan said, adding that: “The power that I have is only prior to sentence being passed, and I can disqualify and suspend;if convicted,the magistrate or the judge will then deal with the case.”

He explained that the proposed amendment will cater for persons found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

“We should have, apart from imprisonment and fine,a compulsory disqualification.”

He said at his ministerial level there will be enhancement of the sector, particularly new policies with serious deterrents.

Ramjattan also called for more training for the police and members of the Road Safety Council in emergency services.

“We need more civilian appreciation and participation in the process since there is sometimes an uncaring response from the public,” he added.

He chastised persons who sit in vehicles, especially minibuses and taxis,and say nothing when the driver is speeding and not even making a report to the police.

The minister also said relatives should not be in a vehicle and allow the driver to speed, worst yet if the driver is intoxicated.

“We are the ones at fault all the time but we care not and we go about with business as if some other person is at fault or the Government is at fault,” he noted.

Minister of Communities,Ronald Bulkan said drivers should show more respect for the pedestrian crossing and those found wanting should be dealt with condignly by the police.

Bulkan called for a campaign to raise awareness on pedestrians’ rights to safety on the pedestrian crossing and said undertaking and driving out of one’s lane should never be tolerated.

“Paying attention to these small things can help make an impact on the 50 per cent reduction of fatalities we are trying to achieve.”

Public Infrastructure Minister,David Patterson said road safety cannot be achieved in isolation and the Guyana National Road Safety Council’s (GNSC) push for a multi-stakeholder approach is commendable.

“People do not realise how a simple thing such as wearing a seat belt, driving a safe distance away from a vehicle, even being courteous to other road users could go a long way. Many do not realise that putting on a seatbelt could make the difference between life and death,” Minister Patterson said.

Meanwhile, GNRSC Chairwoman Ramona Doorgen said an adequately funded lead agency and a national plan or strategy with measurable targets are crucial components of a sustainable response to road safety.

According to Chief Planning and Transport Officer,Kester Hinds, the effort of all stakeholders working together can make a dramatic difference in saving the lives of road users.

He said all schools should teach First Aid training since this will allow them to understand how to respond to someone who is injured in an accident, since moving an injured person in the wrong position can lead to their demise.

The launch also had in attendance Acting Commissioner of Police,David Ramnarine, Traffic Chief Dion Moore,’A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman, Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC) Chairwoman,Ramona Doorgen and PAHO/WHO representative,Dr. Jean Alexanderia, among other stakeholders in the sector.