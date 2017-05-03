Funding security reform …Greenidge says UK funds for SSRAP by year-end

FUNDS to advance the country’s Security Sector Reform Action Plan (SSRAP) may be disbursed to Guyana by the end of this year, Foreign Affairs Minister,Carl Greenidge told reporters on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Greenidge said during a state visit to the United Kingdom recently, the matter was discussed with his British counterparts and the likelihood of money being disbursed before the end of this year is high.

“I believe that I am (in)order in saying… that exercise would be completed before year-end and there will be arrangements for some part of those funds to be disbursed before the end of the year. I am fairly sure that that is the intention,” Greenidge told reporters gathered at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ conference room.

Since taking office in 2015, President David Granger signaled his administration’s intention to have the SSRAP re-introduced. Since signaling his intention, he met with former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron and British High Commissioner to Guyana, Gregg Quinn on the matter.

The US$4.7B SSRAP which began in 2007,was scrapped in 2009 after the British Government had requested to have oversight of the programme to ensure that there was ‘value for money’. The former People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration had disagreed with the manner in which the British Government had wanted the programme to be run, and had stated that the British had sought to intrude upon Guyana’s sovereignty.

However, in its defence, the British Government said the Government of Guyana had submitted a different proposal which had focused on police modernisation rather than a holistic approach to reform as was originally requested. The British’s intention was to build a workable basis for improving national security while reducing crime in Guyana by 2011.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Minister explained that while in the UK, the issue of crime and security was not heavily on the agenda during meetings with the private sector and diaspora but noted that emphasis was placed on security during meetings with members of the British government with the hope of having the programme restored.

“That security arrangement is to be reactivated and it is the mechanics of that that was part of the discussion,” said Greenidge. He reminded reporters of the presence of the British Security expert, Russell Combe,who is currently looking at getting the modalities in place. Combe, a former top UK military officer arrived in Guyana in January to assist with the implementation of the SSRAP which is part of a UK Funded initiative aimed at improving the security sector here.

Combe, a retired Lieutenant Colonel,has since briefed the hierarchy of government about his experience in security and his role in Guyana. The former UK military officer possesses global expeditionary experience, ranging from hands-on tactical level to the strategic political military interface. He is said to be proficient in the assessment, operational planning and conduct of security operations in complex and multi-agency environments, with host nation police services and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), whilst being mindful of corporate social responsibility and stakeholder engagements.

Additionally, Combe transitioned to risk and security management with the associated training and logistical requirements for the oil and gas sector in East Africa and humanitarian operations with the Ebola Response Consortium in West Africa. He served as a team leader with a private security company in Mozambique and has considerable experience in austere, expeditionary environments and in the command and control of operational security in the field.

British High Commissioner,Greg Quinn last month said it is important that the Government of Guyana takes action based on the recommendations put forward by Combe who has been in Guyana for just over two months. At the opening of a Risk and Liaison Overseas Network (RALON) Training for Guyana Immigration officers at the Guyana Police Force Training Centre, Eve Leary, Quinn said he is hopeful that the recommendations submitted by Combe would be acted upon and not placed on a shelf.

It is believed that with the implementation of the SSRAP, the country’s security sector will be significantly strengthened.