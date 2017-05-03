Former members assist RHTY&SC Cricket Development Programme

THREE former members of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) recently made respective donations towards the Club’s 2017 list of activities.

Dominic Rikhi, Moonish Singh and Renwick Batson handed over donations to club executive and First Division captain Shawn Perreira.

Rikhi and Singh contributed financially towards the club’s ‘Say No/Say Yes Campaign’ while Batson donated 20 pairs of coloured uniform worth close to US$1 000.

Rikhi, who handed over the donations, stated that the former members of the club are grateful to the RHTY&SC for the role it played in their development on and off the cricket field.

The RHTY&SC, he stated, is the only organisation in Guyana where membership is free and where members are provided with everything free of cost to fulfil their potentials on the cricket field.

Additionally, less fortunate members are also assisted as necessary, so that they can complete their educational careers, while the club executives provide the necessary mentoring to enable players to stay away from a life of crime, drugs and alcohol.

Singh served as the Office Manager of the RHTY&SC, for over a decade and represented the club at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and Second Division levels.

Rikhi, a former Berbice and Guyana Under-15 and Under-19 player, represented the RHTY&SC at all levels.

He also captained Berbice at the Under-21 level.

Batson served as the vice-president and Bank Trustee and also represented Berbice and Guyana at the Under-19 level.

Batson, who has the most runs and centuries in the history of the club, is also a former Berbice opening batsman.