Businessmen accused of selling, buying foreign currency without licence

TWO Chinese nationals were fined $30,000 for buying and selling foreign currency without a dealer’s licence in Guyana.

Qingtai Lin and Jie Xiang, who operate a store along Regent Street and Lacytown, Georgetown appeared before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore and denied the joint charge on Wednesday.

It is alleged that on March 28, 2017 at Georgetown, they bought US$50, without being the holder of a dealer’s licence in Guyana. According to reports, the police acted on information received and set up a sting operation.

On March 28, an undercover policeman went to the Regent Street and Lacytown business place with a US$50 which was bought by the two accused.

The rank revealed himself to the two Chinese businessmen and inquired if they had a dealers’ licence to which they responded in the negative. The business place was search and US$1,030 was found.

The men, with the aid of a translator, apologised to the court for their actions. Magistrate Azore fined the men $30,000 each or 3 months imprisonment in default.