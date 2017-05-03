Businessman charged with attempted murder

A BUSINESSMAN, who was nabbed by police after stabbing a man with a knife in the vicinity of Parliament Building, was remanded to prison on Wednesday.

Denzel Wilson, 24, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Wednesday, charged with attempted murder; he was not allowed to plead to the indictable offence. It is alleged that on May 2, 2017 at Hadfield and High Street, Georgetown, he wounded Ceon Wright with intent to commit murder.

The unrepresented accused of Costello Housing Scheme, Georgetown told the court that he is unemployed and would ‘buy and sell’ items. Prosecutor Arwyn Moore told the court that on the day in question, Wilson saw Wright sitting outside of a general store at Hadfield and High Street and confronted him about giving information to the police about him [Wilson] being involved in criminal activities.

Wilson reportedly dealt Wright a slap to his face, causing the man to run away. It is alleged that Wilson pulled out a knife from the waist of his pants and chased Wright after which he cornered him in the vicinity of Parliament Building. The accused dealt the man several stabs about his body and made good of his escape.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by the Guyana Fire Service ambulance and is still in a critical condition. Bail was denied and he was remanded to prison until May 25, 2017.