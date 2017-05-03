Blairmont Blazers crowned Floodlight Reload champions

BLAIRMONT Blazers were crowned champions when the Blairmont Cricket Club hosted the third annual fundraiser, the Blairmont Cup Floodlight Reload last Sunday at the Blairmont Estate ground.

The hosts whipped Cotton Tree Die Hard by 32 runs, in the one-day tournament, which was affected by the inclement weather. Inserted to bat, the hosts reached 96-8, after the tournament was reduced to eight overs-a-side.

Martin Singh hit an unbeaten 54, with six fours and four sixes. He received support from Parmanand Ramdhan and Nick Ramsaroop with 13 runs each.

The run chase started positively for the visitors, as they reached 32 without lost in two overs, but thereafter steady bowling from Waqar Hassan (3-24) and Kassim Khan (2-12), restricted Cotton Tree Die Hard to 55-5 after seven overs.

They eventually reached 64-5 when the overs expired. Pooran Persaud stroked a 16-ball 31, with three fours and two sixes in a losing effort.

Singh was named man-of-the-match as well as player-of-the-tournament. Meanwhile, the one-day tournament was deemed a huge success.