BCB congratulates U-17 team

THE president acting and executive of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) have expressed congratulations to their Inter-County Under-17 team for their victory in the recently concluded Guyana Cricket Board/Igloo Ice Cream tournament.

In a press release the BCB said that by their performances on and off the field they have kept the proud tradition of Berbice Cricket flying high.

Meanwhile, acting president Dhierendranath Somwaru urged all cricketers in Berbice to work hard in improving their game, and to aspire to follow in the footsteps of the great cricketers who have represented Berbice well over the years.

“I am especially proud of our Under-17 team and the level of maturity and skill they brought to the competition. I will continue to work hard to ensure that the Berbice Cricket Board prepares and nurtures our youths so that they can be prepared for challenges ahead,” Somwaru was quoted in the release.

He further pointed out that the BCB will continue to work as a unit to ensure that cricket in the county returns to what it was in the past.