Yarde retains leadership of GPSU, members protest

Patrick Yarde has been re-elected as President of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), according to results released by the Union on Tuesday evening.

The results revealed that Yarde attracted 1,024 votes to marginally outweigh his competitor Gregory Gaspar, who gained 842 votes. Though efforts to contact the President of the Union proved futile, Yarde had expressed confidence that he would retain the position prior to the announcement of the results.

On the other end, Gaspar was speechless after seeing the results of the elections and refused to give a comment but his supporters were boisterous and refused to accept the results.

Gaspar’s supporters explained that the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Herman DeSouza announced the results without consulting with anyone who was present at the union’s office at Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

Since the completion of the elections on April 27, 2017 persons have been camping outside of the office to ensure that there were no discrepancies. GPSU members had alleged that DeSouza did not complete the counting of the ballots and only seven of the nineteen ballot boxes were counted.

When contacted by the Guyana Chronicle, DeSouza nonetheless said that the results are official and all the boxes were counted.