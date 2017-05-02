Two years jail for man who stole from step-father

A MAN accused of stealing items from his step-father’s home was sentenced to two years imprisonment by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs- Marcus at the Providence Magistrate’s Court on Friday last.

Phillip Munisar confessed that between April 22 and April 23, 2017 at Cow Pen Street, Eccles East Bank Demerara (EBD), he stole 25 pounds of flour, a quantity of window curtains, a cell phone, hammock and gardening tools totaling over $75,000, property of Monel Ferreira.

The unrepresented accused told the court that he sold the items to someone he cannot remember. According to reports, Munisar is the step-son of the complainant and they lived together at the said address. During the night of April 22, the accused reportedly stole the items while Ferreira was asleep. When Ferreira woke up the next day and discovered the items missing, a report was made at the police station.

When investigators arrested Munisar, he confessed and explained that he had sold the items. Police Prosecutor, Christopher Moore had told the court that the accused was charged with similar matters before.