Teen miner remanded on larceny, robbery charges

A MINER, who allegedly robbed two women at Middle Street, McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was remanded to prison on Tuesday by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Glen Eastman, 19, of Samantha Point Grove, EBD was charged with larceny and robbery and denied both allegations, which stated that on April 25, 2017 at Middle Street, McDoom, he stole a shoulder bag valued $20,000 and $5,000 cash from Natasha Naithram. It is further alleged that on April 28, 2017 at Middle Street, McDoom while being in the company of another, he robbed Tashana Henry of a hand bag, a pair of Jordan sneakers, an umbrella and other items totaling $51,200.

Police Prosecutor, Arwyn Moore objected to bail and noted that the teen is a known character to the police. The Chief Magistrate transferred the matter to City Magistrate Annett Singh for consideration of bail. Magistrate Singh commenced trial in the larceny matter and remanded Eastman on the robbery charge. The matter is adjourned to May 29, 2017.