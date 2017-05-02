Suspected murder weapon found in stabbing of student

POLICE have recovered a knife, which is suspected to be the murder weapon in the stabbing of 16-year-old Covent Garden Secondary School student, Brian Charles Yearwood.

Two persons, aged 20 and 17 are in police custody as investigations continue into the murder, which occurred on April 29, 2017. It is alleged that the 17-year-old assailant, believed to be a school dropout, stabbed Yearwood in the region of the heart during a school concert.

The injured teen was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, but it was too late as he was pronounced dead on arrival. His mother, Beverly Yearwood had told this newspaper that it was only last September that her son, who previously attended Central High, was transferred to the Covent Garden Secondary.

The mother of five said she is puzzled as to what could have caused the other teen to react the way he did, as her son was not known to be a trouble-maker. She had never received a bad report about him, she said; he was independent, hardworking and even helped around the house without having to be told, and without any fuss.

The last she saw of her son, she said, he was dancing while awaiting a minibus to take him to the fair.

“He kept saying, ‘Mommy, I have to go; I have to go,’” Brian’s mom said, adding: “He was laughing and dancing while telling me this; that was the last time I heard his voice.”

She is now calling on the police to ensure that the right person is held, and that he be made to face the full force of the law, so as to send a strong message to other youths who are inclined to be violent. He leaves to mourn two sisters, two brothers and his parents.