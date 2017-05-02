Rose Hall sugar workers stage protest

A large number of field and factory workers of Rose Hall Estate braved the weather and staged a picketing exercise outside of the estate.
The workers are protesting the plans to close the Rose Hall Estate. According to a release from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the workers are strongly opposed to the closure and pointed to “grave consequences that would emerge.”
It was noted that GAWU General Secretary, Seepaul Narine, who took part in the exercise and addressed the workers, encouraged them to heighten their calls against the closure plans.