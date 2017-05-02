Retired Judges, lawyers form part of Jagdeo’s GECOM nominees

LEADER of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo on Tuesday submitted a new list of nominees for the post of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to President David Granger.

Jagdeo, in a statement, noted that the six names include: Justice of Appeal B.S Roy (ret’d); Justice William Ramlall (ret’d); Ms. Oneidge Walrond-Allicock, Attorney-at-law and a former Magistrate; Mr. Kashir Khan, Attorney-at-law; Ms. Nadia Sagar, Attorney-at-law and Mr. Gerald Gouveia who is a former Captain of the Guyana Defence Force, a Pilot, and a Businessman and Entrepreneur.

According to Jagdeo, having regard to the antecedents in relation to this matter, arriving at the six names was not an easy task.

He said, “I embarked upon an elaborate and protracted public and private consultative process which lasted several weeks, during which I solicited the views of, and sought nominations from, many nationally renowned persons and various important stakeholders’ and representative organizations, in my efforts to ensure that I present six (6) names to the President who satisfy the requirements contemplated by Article 161(2) of the Constitution.”

The Opposition Leader also thanked those organisations and persons who participated in the consultative exercise.

“In particular, I wish to thank the Hon. Madam Justice Desiree Bernard, Madam Justice Claudette Singh (ret’d) SC, Mr. Ralph Ramcharan SC, Timothy Jonas and Ronald Burchsmith, Attorneys-at-law, and others with whom I consulted but who indicated that their current commitments do not permit them to serve in the office of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, at this point of time.”

In January, President Granger made it clear that he will choose someone who is fit to be a judge as the new chairperson of GECOM and had rejected the first list submitted by Jagdeo.