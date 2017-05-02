‘Pursue a better way’

…Trotman urges paradigm shift in relations between government, unions

TRADE Unions must be prepared to pursue a paradigm shift where reasonableness, consensus and co-operation take the place of antagonism, conflict, rejections and bad faith

bargaining, Minister of Natural Resources,Raphael Trotman told members of the trades’ union movement on Monday.

Trotman, who spoke on behalf of President David Granger, said the labour movement must adapt to the ever changing nature of relations globally and noted that it is important that the “crucible of struggle produces not just about a better wage and a better working condition, but, ultimately, better relationships between unions; better relationships between unions and workers, and better relationships between workers, their unions, and the Government.”

He said too that with the paradigm, the survival of organised labour and the nation-state as we know it can best be insulated from the external threats and shocks that consistently bombard us and provide an armour of protection and arm us with tools and weapons to adapt and fight. “No longer therefore must we consider the struggle here in Guyana to be “us” versus “them” but now “us” and them”,” said Trotman. He noted that there is need for a redefined relationship between workers, their representative unions and the government.

The Minister of Natural Resources reminded of President Granger’s charge to the Trade Unions last year at the Triennial Delegates’ Congress of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) for a ‘new model’ for labour relations. On that occasion, the President said it was imperative that workers’ confidence be restored while enhancing capacity building of trade unions must be taken into consideration. A new model he said ought to be examined to take into consideration changes in the job market.

As such, Trotman posited that it is necessary to “go back to the future” when political parties, government and the trade unions were better aligned and worked in tandem. “The President and Government of this Cooperative Republic of Guyana are ready to recommit to this new order – one in which we work as partners and not as contenders,” he stated.

Trotman continued: “Consider if you may the global realities of trade through the Internet and deliveries come to our doors in lighting speed. Consider if you will, the dwindling influence of trade unionism, and consider that in a few years this country will not only be a green state,it will be an oil producing state. Where do we go from here is the question that must be answered and that answer can only come if we sit together and agree.”

The Minister,who was accompanied by Ministers of Social Protection, Amna Ally and Keith Scott; Minster of Business, Dominic Gaskin;Ministers within the Ministries of Finance and Infrastructure,Jaipaul Sharma and Annette Ferguson respectively, made it clear that “the bounties are as extensive as the challenges are manifold.”

According to Trotman, Guyana must not fail to prepare for the wealth which awaits it and as such cooperation is a must. “We simply cannot fail to prepare and we simply cannot fail to cooperate and draw closer to each other. The choice is ours and to government the actions we have to take are self-evident.”

Meanwhile, Trotman noted that while workers are being celebrated, his government accepts that the relationship with the unions and its constituents are not in “a perfectly healthy place” and said government is aware there is unease with some of the government policies and programmes.

“I assure you that the discomfort we feel today will give way to pleasure tomorrow. To prepare us for the transition into a green state and to prepare for the windfall that is soon to come from petroleum revenues, it (is) important that we bring some fiscal alignment and fiscal discipline to our spending, and to our relationships with each other. Your government is not oblivious to your struggles and neither is it uncaring and unresponsive to your needs. We ask for time and we ask for your engagement.”

He asserted that a failure to change will only have a negative impact on the country and its people while adding that the APNU +AFC administration is not anti-union and wants the best for national good and workers.

“Unions too must see the bigger picture and support the thrust for the greater good for the greater number and not cling to anachronistic ideas and notions that are evidently failing. These revelations which can easily be misconstrued as unfair criticisms are simply made to advise the unions that it is time to change for the better,” said Trotman.

Additionally, Trotman said in this the second anniversary of the coalition government, his government is pleased that it has been able to fulfill many of the promises made in its 2015 manifesto under the heading “Industrial Relations and Labour Welfare”. He pointed to a number of areas including the restoration of collective bargaining, the increase in minimum wage in public and private sector, and the increase in pension for senior citizens.

“We are fully cognizant of the fact that these increases are not fully adequate to satisfy the needs of our workers past and present but please be assured that we are doing the best we can in the present circumstances.”

The Minister of Natural Resources assured that there is no denying that trade unions have a role to play in every democratic society, but believes that the time is now to adopt a new approach in the conduct of their affairs.

He congratulated the trade union movement for maintaining what he termed a “joint and unified rally” for the second consecutive year after being separated for many years. That separation resulted in dual rallies.