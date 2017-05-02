Man remanded for allegedly robbing pensioner of $1,000

A CHARLOTTE Street, Georgetown resident, who was shot in the foot by a city constable after allegedly robbing a pensioner, appeared before Magistrate Annett Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday moments after he was released from the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Mark Moseley, a father of two, was charged with armed robbery and disorderly behavior; he pleaded not guilty to both charges. It is alleged that on April 28, 2017 at Robb Street, Georgetown while being armed with a knife, he robbed Jamal Aziez of $1,000.

It is further alleged that on the said date at the City Constabulary’s headquarters, Regent Street in Moseley behaved disorderly in the full view of the public. During his appearance at the court, Moseley was unable to walk on his own due to the gunshot wound he received and had to be assisted by two city constables.

According to Prosecutor, Quacey Baveghems, the defendant faced similar charges before and in March, a case of simple larceny was dismissed against him.

Baveghems pointed out that the accused is “known” to the Guyana Police Force and the City Constabulary department since he is accused of committing a series of robberies in the Stabroek Market area. The prosecutor objected to bail based on the seriousness, prevalence and penalty of the offense. According to the Prosecutor, Moseley is known to frequently travel to Suriname and this makes him a flight risk.

As such, bail was refused and he was remanded to prison until May 29, 2017. According to reports, on the day in question, the accused snatched the wallet of a pensioner in the vicinity of Robb Street and Avenue of the Republic shortly after 16:00hrs.

He had reportedly traced the pensioner from a cambio in the area before the attack. An on duty City Police Corporal, who was in the area, heard shouts of ‘thief! thief!’ and observed the accused running. The officer reportedly called out to the suspect to surrender but the man continued running.

It was while being pursued by the constable and public- spirited citizens that the suspect was shot in the lower left foot. But before he was taken to the hospital, Moseley was first taken to the City Constabulary, but not without a fight. Pandemonium broke out in full view of the public when Moseley attempted to disarm a corporal.