Labour struggle

THE trade union movement in Guyana continues to struggle to unify its members, a reality that was on full display at Monday’s annual Labour Day parade.

And though the two main umbrella unions- Federation of Independent Trade Union of Guyana (FITUG) and Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) were able for the second consecutive year to hold one rally and one march, they are really not paying attention to their members,most of whom yearn for new leadership.

Any casual observer would have noticed that apart from the revelry and perhaps the occasion to interact,workers who showed up at the rally had little interest in what their union leaders had to say, which was evident by the hundreds who opted not to go to the rally following the march. And even those who attended the rally, for most part were too busy catching up with their colleagues to pay any heed to what was being said. Such a response should not be seen as disrespect but rather a show of anger from workers– many of whom have seen little for being part of a union.

The annual May Day event has its genesis in workers losing their lives and suffering injuries during strike action to protest for just working conditions, notably an 8-hour work day (4th May 1886, Chicago, USA). This act by the workers, which is consistent with the universal right to self-determination, freedom of association, collective bargaining and involvement in management and decision-making processes that affect one’s wellbeing have shaped universal declarations, charters, conventions and local laws. While the right to freedom of association respects the right not to associate, those who choose to associate and work as a collective should be allowed to do so.

However, when the workers participated in activities yesterday they did so in an environment that had markedly changed. The vast majority of workers do not see their unions as capable enough of representing them, which has led many to give up their membership. May Day rallies were used in the past to galvanise workers to promote their rights and also lobby for better working conditions. It is the one day when workers and their representatives have the country’s leaders’ attention, but instead the occasion over the years has been used to settle political scores. The result is that not much is achieved for workers on Labour Day.

There is no denying that most of the heads of trade union organisations here have been in those positions for the past three decades- some even longer. Their presence has effectively killed the spirit of young activists raring to make a significant contribution. There needs to be sweeping changes such like being attempted at the Guyana Public Service Union. President David Granger was right when in addressing the Guyana Trade Unions Congress (GTUC) 4th Triennial Delegates conference late last year, he made it clear that while the GTUC should be proud of its historical record,as it was a vanguard of the struggle for a good life for workers, the union’s model now needs to be re-examined and that members must now look at its role and redefine itself. President Granger said that trade unions ought to consider the changes that are taking place not only in Guyana but around the world. He said too that the trade union movement must position itself to promote self-employment amongst workers as a means of reducing unemployment. Mechanisms such as credit unions run by trade unions can help the unemployed with credit to launch their own businesses,and he urged the GTUC to examine ways to provide seed capital, skills training and mentoring to encourage job creation through entrepreneurship.

Labour’s history in shaping universal rights, freedoms and conditions of work that are taken for granted ought not to be ignored. Where workers of this country first distinguished themselves as an organised force in 1905 to stand up to the employer and demand a say at the table to influence their conditions of work,is enough for them to fight to save their unions. While governments are expected to set the tone and standard for how citizens will be treated, workers who are part of the trade union movement must now demand more from their leaders or fire them.